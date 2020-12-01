JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $93.29 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,197,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,257 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.15% of Dominion Energy worth $93,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

D stock opened at $78.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3,924.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $4,031,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,000 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.