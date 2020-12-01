JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $94.48 Million Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,910,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580,416 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.49% of HealthEquity worth $94,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,996,000 after buying an additional 780,916 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 661,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after buying an additional 189,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 141,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $710,157.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $71.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.51, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.44. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.11 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

