JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $94.74 Million Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,791,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,239 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.24% of Primo Water worth $94,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,629,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,138,000 after purchasing an additional 61,523 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 404,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 94,358 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,053,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,604,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 510,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRMW. Raymond James began coverage on Primo Water in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. CIBC raised Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Primo Water from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRMW opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 167.02, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $517.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

