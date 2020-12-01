JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 17.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $98,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 319.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. ValuEngine raised Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.10.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.24.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

