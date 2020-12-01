JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 302,342 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 302,342 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.90% of CoreLogic worth $99,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 62,013 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 16.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 37.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 30.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the second quarter worth $341,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLGX. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of CoreLogic stock opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.50 and its 200-day moving average is $65.04. CoreLogic, Inc. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $436.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.54 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

CoreLogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

