JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 448,955 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 448,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.49% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $98,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,778,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,638,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11,311.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,661.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WST stock opened at $275.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.53 and a 52-week high of $305.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.86.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.