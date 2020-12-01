JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 461,276 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 807,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 461,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $100,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 68,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $149.34 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $156.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

