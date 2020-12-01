Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT.L) (KIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 on December 24th

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT.L) (LON:KIT) announced a dividend on Friday, November 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT.L)’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

KIT opened at GBX 292.40 ($3.82) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 267.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 257. The stock has a market cap of $158.01 million and a P/E ratio of -3.04. Keystone Investment Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 161 ($2.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 364 ($4.76).

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

