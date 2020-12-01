Kinneret Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kinneret Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6,745.8% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.21.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $280.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.51. The company has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

