Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 531 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,143,000 after acquiring an additional 55,346 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,248,000 after buying an additional 48,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,619,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,796,000 after acquiring an additional 70,533 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,111,000 after acquiring an additional 24,643 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,192,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,436,000 after acquiring an additional 111,298 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PNC shares. UBS Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.63.

NYSE PNC opened at $138.07 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.34 and its 200 day moving average is $111.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

