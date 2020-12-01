Kinneret Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,640,000 after purchasing an additional 735,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,250,000 after buying an additional 327,153 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $424,995,000 after buying an additional 294,310 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21,686.1% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 217,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,371,000 after buying an additional 216,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 256.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 270,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,353,000 after acquiring an additional 194,629 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $401.58 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $402.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $374.93 and its 200 day moving average is $337.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $358.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.73.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $358.11 per share, for a total transaction of $30,081.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 468,161 shares of company stock worth $173,787,430. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

