Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Receives $172.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

LBRDK stock opened at $157.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 127.93 and a beta of 1.07. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $161.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.07 and its 200 day moving average is $138.57.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,158.25% and a return on equity of 1.72%. Research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

