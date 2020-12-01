Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives $98.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. AlphaValue raised shares of Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $3,257,031.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,070,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $311,928.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,464.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,838 shares of company stock valued at $7,571,404 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Logitech International by 2,405.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 152,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 146,454 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 349.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 48,073 shares during the period. 35.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $90.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.93. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.92. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $95.71.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.06 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

