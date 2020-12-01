MAN SE Announces Annual Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:MAGOY)

MAN SE (OTCMKTS:MAGOY) announced an annual dividend on Friday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

MAGOY opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. MAN has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $6.06.

MAN Company Profile

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus segment offers commercial vehicles. This segment provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

