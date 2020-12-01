Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 17,914 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,914 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,954 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,889 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $79.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average of $78.31. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

