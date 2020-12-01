Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 23,365 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 457.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,365 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,522 shares of company stock worth $11,362,483 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $148.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $152.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.82.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

