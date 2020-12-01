Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 4,595 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 153,166.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.56.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,988.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total transaction of $705,118.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,657,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,532 shares of company stock worth $31,658,939 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $534.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $512.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.43, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $537.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

