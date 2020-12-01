Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,402 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 63,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 41,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $14,004,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $171.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.78. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.87.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

