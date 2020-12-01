Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,153,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,874,000 after buying an additional 72,899 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 394,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,903,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after acquiring an additional 60,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 296,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

