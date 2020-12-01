Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $2.95 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% during the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

EEM opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average is $43.51.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

