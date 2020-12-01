Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $4.27 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of GPC stock opened at $98.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.52 and a 200-day moving average of $92.22. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $107.08.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPC. Argus increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.88.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.