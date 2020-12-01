Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $4.84 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,031 shares of company stock worth $21,697,079. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $147.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.35.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

