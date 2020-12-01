Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,963,000 after buying an additional 1,711,353 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,273,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,560,000 after acquiring an additional 638,347 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citigroup by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,909,000 after acquiring an additional 650,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Citigroup by 123.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254,912 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.70.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.