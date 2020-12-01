Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 1,697 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,912 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 241,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Target by 15.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,516 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $179.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $181.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,522 shares of company stock worth $7,596,518. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.