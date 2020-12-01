Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Cintas by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,827,000 after buying an additional 149,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cintas by 23.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,970,000 after acquiring an additional 155,686 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Cintas by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 588,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,766,000 after acquiring an additional 123,273 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Cintas by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 502,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.36.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $355.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $346.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.18.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

