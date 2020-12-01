Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 2,644 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $186.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $188.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

