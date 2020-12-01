Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 9,187 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,187 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $230.58 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.56 and a 200-day moving average of $203.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

