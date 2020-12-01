Mooncoin (MOON) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $38.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $38.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00449060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007299 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000469 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002622 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,257,653,976 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

