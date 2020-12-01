MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Receives $25.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTSC shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on MTS Systems in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTSC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MTS Systems by 233.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in MTS Systems by 86.6% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in MTS Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 18.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSC opened at $35.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15. MTS Systems has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $675.27 million, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

