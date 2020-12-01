MUFG Securities EMEA plc Boosts Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1,086.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,298 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth $681,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 86.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $224.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.30. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $248.75. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of -120.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WDAY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.73, for a total value of $19,587,406.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $285,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,762 shares of company stock worth $45,594,651. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

