MUFG Securities EMEA plc Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 31.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after purchasing an additional 735,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Broadcom by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $464,250,000 after acquiring an additional 327,153 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Broadcom by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $424,995,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Broadcom by 21,686.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 217,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,371,000 after acquiring an additional 216,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 270,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $85,353,000 after acquiring an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.20, for a total value of $20,364,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 468,161 shares of company stock worth $173,787,430. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.73.

AVGO opened at $401.58 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $402.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $374.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

