MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $2.80 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,979,166,000 after buying an additional 5,009,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 40.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,984,291,000 after buying an additional 3,291,638 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 84.2% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,229,237,000 after buying an additional 3,225,189 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 39.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,697,814,000 after buying an additional 2,741,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $456,681,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at $87,145,570.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $16,731,339. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $214.12 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $216.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.22, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. BidaskClub cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.56.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

