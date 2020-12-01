New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.52 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $45.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 547,600 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

