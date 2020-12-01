NIO (NYSE:NIO) Upgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

NIO (NYSE:NIO) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $59.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NIO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NIO from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 2.61. NIO has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $57.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CNB Bank raised its position in NIO by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

