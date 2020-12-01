Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 17,335 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,335 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.1% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $42,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $144.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $380.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.