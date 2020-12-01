OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OCFT) Receives $22.19 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OCFT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.19.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OCFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 114.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the third quarter valued at $4,600,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the third quarter worth about $3,661,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 82.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 29,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the third quarter worth about $27,195,000.

OCFT stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.99.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.19 million.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

