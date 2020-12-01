PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (PAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:PAY opened at GBX 605 ($7.90) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. PayPoint plc has a 52-week low of GBX 389 ($5.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,100 ($14.37). The firm has a market cap of $368.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 541.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 611.41.

Get PayPoint plc (PAY.L) alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on PayPoint plc (PAY.L) from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 880.60 ($11.51).

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint plc (PAY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint plc (PAY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.