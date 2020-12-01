PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.0225 per share on Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

PepsiCo has increased its dividend payment by 28.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. PepsiCo has a payout ratio of 74.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.7%.

PepsiCo stock opened at $144.23 on Tuesday. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

