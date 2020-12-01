PowerPool Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.41 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 1st. One PowerPool token can currently be bought for $2.78 or 0.00014851 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PowerPool has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. PowerPool has a total market cap of $16.33 million and $9.41 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00027358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00160275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.41 or 0.00915044 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00226354 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.06 or 0.00464768 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00162918 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,870,000 tokens. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

Buying and Selling PowerPool

PowerPool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

