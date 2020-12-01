Privatix Achieves Market Cap of $42,059.31 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 1st. During the last week, Privatix has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. One Privatix token can currently be purchased for $0.0382 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. Privatix has a total market cap of $42,059.31 and $14,345.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00072638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.27 or 0.00391139 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00021537 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.97 or 0.02829103 BTC.

About Privatix

Privatix (CRYPTO:PRIX) is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,101,900 tokens. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix

Privatix Token Trading

Privatix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

