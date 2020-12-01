QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Receives $1.53 Average PT from Brokerages

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.53.

QEP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of QEP Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 32.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 289,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 27.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,330,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 505,884 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 46.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,563,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 494,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in QEP Resources by 352.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 216,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 168,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QEP opened at $1.61 on Friday. QEP Resources has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QEP Resources will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.