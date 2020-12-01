QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Receives $1.53 Average PT from Brokerages

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.53.
QEP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of QEP Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 32.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 289,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 27.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,330,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 505,884 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 46.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,563,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 494,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in QEP Resources by 352.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 216,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 168,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.
QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QEP Resources will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
QEP Resources Company Profile
QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
