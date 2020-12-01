Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $232,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Amgen by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016,641 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Amgen by 87.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amgen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amgen by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,576,312,000 after purchasing an additional 171,906 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amgen from $232.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.54.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $222.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

