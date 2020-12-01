Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,097 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 65,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,716,000 after acquiring an additional 357,374 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In related news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 48,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total transaction of $5,589,666.24. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,837 shares of company stock worth $19,230,552. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $113.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.