Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Randolph Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

RNDB stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. Randolph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $94.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $24.54 million during the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. M3F Inc. raised its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 320,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 30,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of Randolph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. 33.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.