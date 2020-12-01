Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:RNDB opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.82. Randolph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $1.11. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Randolph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 10.6% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 320,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 30,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in Randolph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,013,000. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

