Regions Financial Co. (RF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on January 4th

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

Regions Financial has increased its dividend by 131.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Regions Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 74.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RF. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upgraded Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.