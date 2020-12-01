Regions Financial Co. (RF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on January 4th

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.
Regions Financial has increased its dividend by 131.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Regions Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 74.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.
RF opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99.
Several research firms have weighed in on RF. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upgraded Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.
In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
