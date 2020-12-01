Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rexel in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of RXEEY stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. Rexel has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $13.58.

Rexel SA distributes electrical products for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, switches, and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

