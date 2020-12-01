Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on RXEEY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HSBC cut Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rexel in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Rexel stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Rexel has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76.

Rexel SA distributes electrical products for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, switches, and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

