SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives $14.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.15.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in SciPlay by 11.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 23.9% in the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 21.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. 16.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.25. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.64 million. Equities analysts expect that SciPlay will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.