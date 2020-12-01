Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Sealed Air has increased its dividend by 4.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sealed Air has a payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average is $37.76. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $46.08.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

In other news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,294,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,384.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $369,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,694,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,489 shares of company stock worth $2,035,655 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

